Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Samstag, 24.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A1XBSM ISIN: US3623931009 Ticker-Symbol: 2G6 
Stuttgart
23.08.19
21:22 Uhr
7,508 Euro
-0,453
-5,69 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,475
7,687
12:59
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GTT COMMUNICATIONS
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GTT COMMUNICATIONS INC7,508-5,69 %