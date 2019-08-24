New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 24, 2019) - Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, encourages investors in the following companies to contact the firm:

Company: Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB (NASDAQ: OASM)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 27, 2019

Class Period: October 23, 2015 - July 9, 2019

The case, Mikhlin v. Oasmia Pharmaceutical AB, No. 1:19-cv-04349, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Oasmia engaged in improper related party transactions with Alceco International S.A. and Ardenia Investment LTD, which were controlled by Defendant Aleksov and his former father-in-law; (2) due to those transactions, millions of Swedish kronor were not accounted for in Oasmia's books; (3) transactions concerning Oasmia's patents were also "carried out in a doubtful way;" and (4) as a result of the aforementioned misconduct, defendants' statements about Oasmia's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. The case has been assigned to Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis.

Company: Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACRS)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: May 8, 2018 - June 20, 2019

The case, Rosi v. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-07118, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by making materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failing to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the Company's advertising materials minimized the risks and overstated the efficacy of ESKATA to generate sales; (2) that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to face regulatory scrutiny; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The case has been assigned to Judge Laura Taylor Swain.

Company: GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: February 26, 2018 - July 1, 2019

The case, Plymouth County Retirement System v. GTT Communications, Inc., No. 1:19-cv-00982, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by issuing a series of false and/or misleading statements and failing to disclose material adverse facts about GTT's business, operations, and prospects, and the Interoute acquisition specifically. Among other things, Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) there were delays in migrating Interoute's legacy systems and processes into GTT's client management database system; (2) Interoute had made a strategic shift to focus on providing cloud services that deviated from GTT's core cloud networking business; (3) Interoute's sales force was underperforming and ineffective at selling GTT's core cloud networking services; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. The case has been assigned to Judge Claude M. Hilton.

Company: Just Energy Group Inc. (NYSE: JE)

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2019

Class Period: November 9, 2017 - July 23, 2019

The case, Goitein v. Just Energy Group Inc. et al., No. 19-cv-07181, has been filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York against the Company and certain of its officers. The lawsuit focuses on whether the Company and its executives violated federal securities laws by failing to disclose that the Company experienced customer enrollment and nonpayment issues and that, as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to incur an impairment charge to its accounts receivable. The case has been assigned to Judge John G. Koeltl.

The court-appointed lead plaintiff is the investor with the largest financial interest in the relief sought by the class who is adequate and typical of class members who directs and oversees the litigation on behalf of the putative class. Any member of the putative class may move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff through counsel of their choice, or may choose to do nothing and remain an absent class member. Your ability to share in any recovery is not affected by the decision to serve as a lead plaintiff or not.

Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP also encourages anyone with information regarding the foregoing companies' conduct to contact the firm, including whistleblowers, former employees, shareholders and others.

