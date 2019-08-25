Mayr-Melnhof: The Mayr-Melnhof Group, world's largest producer of coated recycled fiber-based cartonboard, was able to maintain well its position as a whole in the first half-year of 2019 in an environment marked by increasingly muted demand and growing competitive intensity. The consolidated sales of the Group rose by 9.0 % to Euro 1,275.5 mn. EBITDA increased by 14.5 % to Euro 191.6 mn. At Euro 124.0 mn, the operating profit was 8.5 %. One-off acquisition effects from the initial consolidation of the Tann-Group totaling Euro -4.8 mn were reported due to recognition of order backlog and inventory measurement. The operating margin was at 9.7 % (1st half of 2018: 9.8 %). Profit before tax increased accordingly by 9.7 % to Euro 122.6 mn. The profit for the period rose by 10.3 % to ...

