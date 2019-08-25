Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 25.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Tradegate
23.08.19
21:20 Uhr
38,300 Euro
-1,350
-3,40 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,150
38,400
24.08.
38,250
38,350
23.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ADDIKO BANK
ADDIKO BANK AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ADDIKO BANK AG17,020+3,03 %
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG38,300-3,40 %
MAYR-MELNHOF KARTON AG106,00-1,30 %
S IMMO AG19,320-0,51 %