CA Immo: In the first six months of 2019, rental income for real estate company CA Immo rose by a significant 18.9% to Euro 111.4 mn. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose by 4.3% to Euro 82.7 mn. The revaluation result of Euro 114.8 m on the key date was above the previous year's reference value (€ 48.7 m in 2018). The largest contributions to the revaluation gain in terms of amount came from value adjustments linked to construction progress on the development projects Cube and MY.B in Berlin, one site in Frankfurt and the portfolios in the Czech Republic and Hungary on the basis of positive market developments. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) were Euro 195.8 m, 30.7% above the previous year's result. Andreas Quint, CEO ...

