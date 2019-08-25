We identified Organigram (OGI) as one of the top cannabis stocks. Just 3 months ago it was breaking out to new highs when we saw a potential acceleration on its chart: Organigram Holdings THE Secular Breakout Of 2019. However, soon after, the stock fell back, and now trades almost 50% below its May 2019 peak. Is this the end of the cannabis stock market, is Organigram a big scam similar to some other stocks that once did well but crashed and never recovered? Or did they fall victim of over-speculation? We believe the answer is "none of all this". We ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...