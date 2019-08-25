Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 25.08.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 607 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A12AQF ISIN: CA68620P1018 Ticker-Symbol: 0OG 
Tradegate
23.08.19
21:11 Uhr
4,157 Euro
-0,296
-6,65 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
4,142
4,191
24.08.
4,113
4,225
23.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ORGANIGRAM
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ORGANIGRAM HOLDINGS INC4,157-6,65 %