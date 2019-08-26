Fortinet: A Cybersecurity Play Delivering Huge Free Cash FlowThe ongoing cybersecurity threats from both domestic and foreign players will likely only accelerate as bandwidth speeds move towards "5G" and the globe becomes even more interconnected.In this space, a fantastic large-cap play on cyberattacks is Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT), which is generating impressive revenue and profits growth along with truckloads of free cash flow.FTNT stock is currently trading at the midpoint of its 52-week range of $64.41 to $96.96, up a mere 0.44% over the past year, inline with the Nasdaq and slightly trailing the S&P 500..

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...