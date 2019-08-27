Mission Ready Solutions, Inc.: Mission Ready Solutions Inc. to Present at the Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 27, 2019 / Mission Ready Solutions Inc. (TSX-V:MRS) will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on September 16th-17th in New York City.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place at the Essex House, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

About Mission Ready Solutions Inc.

Mission Ready innovates, manufactures and distributes leading defense and tactical solutions to prevent injuries and enhance the performance of military personnel, first responders and all those serving on the front lines by equipping them with the next generation of personal protective technologies.

Mission Ready's wholly-owned subsidiary, Unifire, Inc. ("Unifire"), is 1 of 6 companies globally that is authorized to provide equipment and designated services under the multibillion-dollar Tailored Logistics Support ("TLS") Program developed and supported by the United States Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA"). Unifire is a designated Small Business and an industry-leading manufacturer and distributor of over 1.5 million fire, military, emergency, and law enforcement products. As an incumbent awardee of DLA's Special Operations Equipment ("SOE") contract, with extensive knowledge and experience in providing solutions to the US Federal Government, Unifire utilizes its highly efficient and scalable technology infrastructure to provide procurement solutions for program managers, military and federal contracting offices, base supply centers, and other governmental supply agencies.

About The Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

