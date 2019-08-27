Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 27, 2019) - New Nadina Explorations Limited, (TSXV: NNA) (the "Company") reports that, effective August 23, 2019, the Directors have approved a reorganization of its Board of Directors and management and has agreed to join the Manex Resource Group ("Manex"). As part of the terms of the Manex relationship Mr. Lawrence Page, Q.C. will become a Director and Chairman of the Board of Directors, Mr. Joseph A. Kizis Jr., P. Geo., will become a Director and President and Mr. Fred Sveinson, P. Eng. will become a Director and Senior Mining Consultant. John Jewitt and Peter Cooper will resign from the Board of Directors with Courtney Shearer, Chairman of the Guidance Committee, and Killian Ruby, CFO remaining as Directors.

The Company would like to thank Helen Jewitt, Office Manager, Anthony Jewitt (former CFO), Peter Cooper and John Jewitt for their contributions and look forward to having Anthony Jewitt, Peter Cooper and John Jewitt continue as advisors to the Company.

The Company is carefully reviewing the significant amount of work completed to date and will shortly announce proposed exploration and development plans for the Silver Queen gold, silver property in B. C. and the Monument diamond property in the North West Territories. The Silver Queen property hosts a series of high-grade, precious and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which was only recently discovered and has been only partially delineated. A recent resource estimate has been published with the full report to be released before month end. New management looks forward to applying their expertise with these types of deposits to the Silver Queen property.

About Manex Resource Group

The Manex Resource Group Inc. is a Canadian based private company comprised of an exceptional multi-disciplinary team of professionals, with specific expertise in all areas of exploration, development and public company administration. Since its formation in 1997, companies within Manex have raised some C$350 million to fund their exploration projects. For more information on the Manex Resource Group please click here: http://www.manexresourcegroup.com/docs/Manex%20Resource%20Group%20Presentation.pdf

Other mining and exploration companies operating under the Manex Umbrella include:

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Lawrence Page, Q.C. »

Lawrence Page, Chairman & Director,

New Nadina Explorations Limited

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.nadina.com or contact New Nadina at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.This news release may contain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. New Nadina Explorations Limited does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

