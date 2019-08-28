Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2019) - CFN Media Group ("CFN Media"), the leading agency and financial media network dedicated to the North American cannabis industry, announces publication of an article covering The Yield Growth (OTCQB: BOSQF) (CSE: BOSS) (FSE: YG3) and its impressive business plan.





Ayurveda is an ancient medicine system dating back thousands of years in India. In Sanskrit, the word means "The Science of Life." In the simplest sense, it is a holistic approach to healing - including medicating with cannabis - in a harmonious manner with the Earth, including locally sourcing natural ingredients.

For The Yield Growth Corp. (OTCQB: BOSQF) (CSE: BOSS) (FSE: YG3), Ayurveda is integral to business as part of the company's proprietary patent-pending extraction technology combining the ancient therapeutic extraction methods with modern science and commercial hemp root oil for innovative products containing cannabinoids and terpenes. The company has quickly amassed a portfolio of six subsidiaries and global partnerships as it looks to disrupt the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market with a portfolio of premium cannabis-infused consumer goods.

Bigger International Footprint

Yield Growth's flagship brand is Urban Juve, a line of cannabis sativa hemp oil-infused skincare products, including oils, creams, balms and skincare kits, sold throughout the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, South Korea and Germany. Through a new partnership with Melorganics, Greece and Cyprus were added this month to the list of countries where Urban Juve is sold. Per the new pact, Melorganics will act as the exclusive retail distributor and non-exclusive e-commerce distributor for Urban Juve products in Greece and Cyprus.

If it wants to maintain exclusivity in those countries, Melorganics must purchase at least $300,000 worth of Urban Juve products in the first year and $500,000 in each subsequent year. This will add nicely to the $1.98 million that Yield Growth generated in revenue across its portfolio during the first half of 2019.

Lucrative Lip Balm

On Monday, the company said that Urban Juve Lip Balm with Hemp Oil received compliance certification in the European Union, giving the company the green light to move forward with sales initiatives in the bloc. The lip balm, which retails on the Urban Juve website for $9 for a 4-gram stick, is a best selling product for the company.

The certification for the hydrating lip balm comes at a prime time for Urban Juve, as it will be featured in Vogue Beauty Highlights in the October issue of UK Vogue, introducing the product to a new audience of 4.1 million readers.

Also in October, strategic partner and beauty subscription giant ipsy will be including the lip balm in gift bags at the ipsy Live event in New York City.

In preparation for the upcoming exposure, Urban Juve is currently manufacturing 250,000 units of the lip balm for sales throughout all its retail sales and e-commerce outlets. At list price, that represents $2.25 million in sales.

Full Speed Ahead into New Verticals

With hemp legalized throughout the U.S. via the passage of the 2018 Farm Bill in December, high-end spas are increasingly demanding cannabidiol (CBD) products for their therapeutic benefits, which falls right into Yield Growth's wheelhouse. To that end, the company said this month that it is growing vertically by developing a new Ayurveda-inspired CBD-infused Urban Juve Spa Treatment line.

In a bid to tap the $130 billion global gifting market, Urban Juve this month implemented a new service where it offers streamlined gift wrapping and delivery through its e-commerce platform. A particularly unique feature here is Urban Juve's partnership with ParcelPal, which means that customers in select Canadian markets will be able to get their gift-wrapped product the same day, perhaps even within 60 minutes.

Talk about a last-minute birthday, anniversary, Christmas or Valentine's present. The savvy management team doesn't stop with calculated ways to brand and ultimately generate revenue.

Antler Real Men

Elsewhere in August, Yield Growth deepened its relationship with Antler Retail, Inc., the owner of an upstart international clothing and men's grooming products brand called Antler. For starters, an agreement was closed between the two wherein Antler Retail made a payment of $800,000 in its stock for a non-exclusive perpetual license for worldwide rights to eight of Yield Growth's hemp product topical formulas. Using these formulas inspired by Ayurvedic traditions, Antler is developing a new men's line of hair pomade, beard oil, shaving cream, deodorant and four premium essential oil colognes.

Moreover, a distribution agreement was penned between the companies on August 14 giving Yield Growth global distribution rights to the Antler Real Men hemp product line, including the eight new products in the future.

The theme of reciprocity between Yield and Antler to develop innovative products and distribute them globally is underpinned by board members from the companies having serious skin in the game. Penny Green, CEO of Yield Growth and Urban Juve, and Krystal Pineo are directors and significant shareholders at both Yield Growth and Antler, so they clearly are motivated to succeed.

Understanding the New Culture

Yield Growth leadership has seasoned vets with C.V's that include executive positions at the likes of Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola, and Pepsi Corporation. Point being, those steering the ship know a thing or two about building global brands.

As such, the company has retained acclaimed graphic design and branding company The Design Spot and brand and packaging design agency Cornerstone Strategic Branding to assist in these important branding initiatives to build market traction. Furthermore, Yield Growth is staying with the times, utilizing social media campaigns and influencer marketing to spread brands awareness and drive sales, particularly with subsidiary Wright & Well's initial shipment going into the Oregon markets.

These initiatives speak volumes about Yield's mantra of marrying the ancient healthcare modality of Ayurveda with modern technologies for whole body healing that is often synonymous with the emotional and spiritual ways of cannabis consumers. This is owing to a deep understanding of product development and marketing to a diverse audience.

In today's world, products are more associated with lifestyles than ever before. Millennials are a whole new culture of consumer as they actively seek out brands, companies and products that they can identify with, which augurs well for Yield Growth and its lineup of brands.

