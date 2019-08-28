EquityStory.RS, LLC-News: Industrial Metallurgical Holding / Key word(s): Half Year Results IMH ANNOUNCES IFRS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2019 (news with additional features) 2019-08-28 / 15:32 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *IMH ANNOUNCES IFRS CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR 1H 2019* _28.08.2019_ *Industrial Metallurgical Holding (IMH), one of the largest global suppliers of merchant pig iron and Russia's biggest merchant coke exporter, announces its IFRS financial results for 1H 2019.* *IMH key financial indicators:* +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*RUB mln* |*1H 2019*|*1H 2018*|* Change, % *| +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Revenue* |*46,448* |*43,184 *| *8* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |COGS |(35,194) |(30,522) | 15 | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Gross profit* |*11,254* |*12,662* | *(11)* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Operating profit* | *4,860* |*7,932 * | *(39)* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Operating profit margin, %*| *10* | *18* | *-* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*EBITDA* | *6,833* |*9,024 * | *(24)* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |EBITDA margin, % | 15 | 21 | - | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Adjusted EBITDA, LTM[1]* |*17,344* |*18,754* | *(8)* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Net income* | *4,466* |*2,063 * | *+116* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Net cash from operating | | | | |activities* | *7038* |*10,552 *| *(33)* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Total debt* |*70,137* |*73,228**| *(4)* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |Cash and cash equivalents | 7,604 | 11,522* | (34) | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ |*Net debt* |*62,533* |*61,706**| *1* | +----------------------------+---------+---------+-------------+ *IFRS data as of 31.12.2018 *Financial results* ? In 1H 2019, IMH consolidated revenue exceeded RUB 46.4 bln (up 8% up y-o-y), driven by an increase in output and sales of coke and pig iron, as well as favourable exchange rates, which gave boost to export revenues. ? The cost of goods sold went up 15% y-o-y to RUB 35.2 bln, while the cost of raw materials increased 17% driven by the growth of global iron ore prices and purchase of additional coal concentrate volumes from third-party capacities to produce coke providing 13% growth of coke output. ? Gross profit shrank by 11% as the cost of raw materials was on an upward trend. ? Operating profit decreased by 39% y-o-y as a result of the growth in selling and other operating expenses. Operating profit margin reached 10%. ? Net income rose by 116% y-o-y to RUB 4.5 bln on the back of foreign exchange gains pushing up the Company's finance income. ? Adjusted EBITDA LTM went down by 8% y-o-y to RUB 17.3 bln. *Key segments operational results* +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |*Production, '000 |* 1H 2019 *|* 1H 2018 *|* Change y-o-y,| |tonnes* | | |% * | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |Pig iron | 1,223 | 1,201 | 2 | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |Coal | 948 | 1,379 | (31) | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |Coal concentrate | 1,213 | 1,202 | 1 | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |Coke (6% moisture | 1,373 | 1,219 | 13 | |content) | | | | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |Iron ore | 2,412 | 2,476 | (3) | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ |Iron ore concentrate | 1,065 | 1,101 | (3) | +----------------------+-----------+-----------+---------------+ *Production and sale of merchant products:* In 1H 2019, the Company hit yet another record in the production and shipments of merchant pig iron. Output went up with unit consumption of charge simultaneously decreasing. Coke production and sales expanded significantly resulting from improvements in the finished goods delivery and entering into long-term export contracts for substantial supplies. *Production of raw materials:* In 1H 2019, the Company's facilities involved in underground coal mining faced significant deterioration in subsurface conditions combined with unpredictable gas generation resulting in coal production decrease by more than 30%. At the moment, measures are being taken to ensure early gas drainage and output volume on the production targets. The Uchastok Koksovy open pit owned by the Company operates at very high rates. Concentrate yield at Berezovskaya washing plant increased by 6 percent on the back of improved quality of sourced coal. Kombinat KMAruda, the operating underground ore mining facility, also faced tough subsurface conditions due to the development of reserves in flank areas (areas on the deposit edge). This affected iron ore and iron ore concentrate production which shrank by 3%. *Key segments financial results* *Coal segment* +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |*RUB mln* |* 1H 2019 *|* 1H 2018 *|* Change y-o-y, % *| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |Segment revenue | 4,970| 5,659| (12)| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |EBITDA | 1,293| 2010| (36)| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |EBITDA margin, %| 26| 36| -| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ ? In 1H 2019, the Coal Division's revenue reduced by 12% as a result of decrease in coal production and sales by Butovskaya and Tikhova mines. ? EBITDA and EBITDA margin went down as production of own coal shrank. *Coke segment* +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |*RUB mln* |* 1H 2019 *|* 1H 2018 *|* Change y-o-y, % *| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |Segment revenue | 23,748| 19,438| 22| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |EBITDA | 3,243| 2,107| 54| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ |EBITDA margin, %| 14| 11| -| +----------------+-----------+-----------+-------------------+ ? The revenue of the Coke segment increased by 22% y-o-y due to the growth in production and sales, and driven by FX gains, which ensured an increase in the margin of the segment's export sales. ? EBITDA grew by 54%, while EBITDA margin increased to 14% amid revenue growth. *Ore & Pig Iron segment* +----------------+-----------+-----------+------------------+ |*RUB mln* |* 1H 2019 *|* 1H 2018 *|*Change y-o-y, % *| +----------------+-----------+-----------+------------------+ |Segment revenue | 28,982| 29,702| (2)| +----------------+-----------+-----------+------------------+ |EBITDA | 1,996| 4,739| (58)| +----------------+-----------+-----------+------------------+ |EBITDA margin, %| 7| 16| -| +----------------+-----------+-----------+------------------+ ? In 1H 2019, the Ore & Pig Iron segment revenue fell by 2% y-o-y to RUB 28.98 bln. The downward trend was mainly triggered by lower global prices for pig iron in the reporting period partially offset by record-high production and sales of finished goods coupled with favourable FX rates. ? Segment EBITDA decreased by 58% to RUB 2 bln, with EBITDA margin also going down to 7%. The segment's margin was affected by lower prices for merchant products combined with a rise in prices for iron ore raw materials not fully sufficient for the Company. *Debt portfolio management* The Company's debt portfolio did not see any substantial changes over the reporting period. Total debt decreased by 4% due to scheduled repayments. Net debt remained largely flat. Eurobonds and series BO-05 bonds represent a considerable share (43%) of the debt portfolio. Other loans and borrowings have been provided by major Russian and international banks. *Production asset development* _August 2019. _A railway track from the Tikhova mine was launched. Infrastructure expenses amounted to c. RUB 1 bln, including refurbishment of the Proyektnaya station located at the public tracks of the West Siberian Railway, construction of a non-public railway and Tikhova station directly at the mine. The railway including the stub tracks is 8.8 km long. The new infrastructure will enable the Company to ship some 1.2 million tonnes of coal by rail annually. In future, the railway capacity is slated to expand so as to increase coal shipments to 2 million tonnes and more. The proprietary railway will reduce the mine's transportation expenses and eliminate dependency on third-party railway coal shippers.

