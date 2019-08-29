Houston, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - August 29, 2019) - MarijuanaStox announces publication of an article that discusses CannaOne Technologies (CSE: CNNA) (OTC Pink: CNONF). The company has been aggressively addressing the e-commerce software and cloud-based needs of the growing cannabis industry, as a first-to-market software company with its proprietary BloomKit e-comm software suite.

The Most Powerful Cannabis Catalysts of the Year

Cannabis is quickly emerging as the hottest investment story of the year.

The best part -- there are no clear signs that'll change - at least, not any time soon.

Not only did Canada recently legalize cannabis use, more U.S. states are approving it, corporate America is jumping at the opportunity, and the U.S. Farm Bill has created sizable excitement.

In addition, there's no shortage of bullish analysts.

The Marijuana Business Factbook estimates the industry could be worth $77 billion by 2022. The Brightfield Group says worldwide CBD sales are expected to soar from $591 million in 2018 to as high as $22 billion by 2022 - a compound growth rate of 147%.

Analysts at Arcview Market Research and BDS Analytics foresee worldwide sales surpassing $55 billion by 2024. Even Piper Jaffray says the market could be worth up to $100 billion.

And while estimates vary, one thing is very clear.

Growth is expected to be incredibly explosive. All thanks to incredible demand from consumers.

In the U.S. alone, 61% of Americans support the legalization of cannabis, according to the General Social Survey conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago.

That's up from just 57% in 2016.

A Gallup survey found that 66% of Americans are in favor of legalization. That's up from just 60% in 2016. A Pew survey found that 62% of Americans want to see cannabis legalization in the country, as compared to just 57% in 2015.

Retailers are quickly Waking up to Sizable Growth and Demand

Neiman Marcus, Abercrombie & Fitch, Vitamin Shopper, Kroger's, Barney's, DSW, CVS, and Walgreen's are all carrying CBD products. Most recently, American Eagle Outfitters announced it would sell CBD-infused personal care products in 500 stores and online starting in October.

Now, even Sephora consumers are able to buy products containing CBD in their stores.

The beauty chain began selling the Lord Jones' high CBD formula body lotion online in 2018. Now, that product is being sold in 170 Sephora locations. "At Sephora, we consistently strive to bring first-to-market product trends, innovation and experiences of the highest quality to our clients, and the growth of our CBD category is one such example of this," Cindy Deily, Sephora's vice president of skincare merchandising said, as quoted by GreenState.

Better yet, Cronos Group just announced that it is investing $300 million in the U.S. hemp market by acquiring Redwood Holding Group - the company behind Lord Jones. The deal gives Cronos a good stake in the fast-growing U.S. CBD market, where consumers are clamoring for beauty products, foods and oils containing CBD.

However, with sizable growth afoot, investors aren't just pushing into cannabis farmers, cultivators, and retailers, they're also pushing into companies that offer industry solutions.

CannaOne Technologies Creating Much-Needed Solutions for Industry Growth

For example, first-to-market company, CannaOne Technologies created the BloomKit e-commerce software suite to offer cannabis companies a turnkey solution that connects cannabis retailers to consumers, while also offering dispensaries a way to successfully sell their products online.

Not only can companies create online storefronts, they can also create customer acquisition tools, logistics, marketing and payment operations.

All a necessity with today's explosively growing cannabis industry.

Better, in recent months, the company launched its BWell CBD online marketplace, establishing CannaOne as one of the first CBD focused online marketplaces in a multi-billion-dollar industry.

"The BWell Online Marketplace was launched just months after the Farm Bill was passed in the US, which has opened up a plethora of opportunities to sell and market CBD products. We are truly in on the ground floor level of this rapidly growing CBD revolution in America and we're now ready to compete as a dominant player in this online space," says CEO Solomon Riby-Williams. "The realization of the BWell Market portal proved the Company's competence as a premium developer of enterprise online marketplace solutions. We provided an A-Z solution including site engineering, inbound marketing, a roll-out of a successful pre-launch campaign netting over 11,000 site subscribers, a procurement initiative that stocked the shelves with 100 leading global CBD brands at the kick-off date, all supplemented and driven by on-going targeted digital marketing campaigns - all these critical elements were executed in just a few short months."

CannaOne also just announced its common shares have been approved for trading on the OTC Markets. Effective immediately, the Company will commence trading on the OTC Markets under the symbol "CNONF". The Company's common shares will also continue to trade on its primary market, the Canadian Stock Exchange under the symbol "CNNA."

For more information, visit the company's website at https://cannaonetechnologies.com

