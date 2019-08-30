Anzeige
Freitag, 30.08.2019

WKN: 974885 ISIN: NL0000288876 Ticker-Symbol: N4S 
Tradegate
27.08.19
14:32 Uhr
23,180 Euro
+0,220
+0,96 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
AMX
30.08.2019 | 08:05
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19

Date: 30 August 2019

Release: Before opening of Euronext

Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:

Attachment

  • Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51d26c86-b699-4c38-bcbe-02767d4be12e)

