Date: 30 August 2019
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
- Full press release (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/51d26c86-b699-4c38-bcbe-02767d4be12e)
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
22,860
23,120
08:17
22,920
23,080
08:00
Date: 30 August 2019
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:05
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. YEAR END RESULTS 2018/19
|Date: 30 August 2019
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Full press release...
► Artikel lesen
|29.07.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. COMPLETES BUYBACK PROGRAMME
|Date: 29 July 2019
Release: After close of business Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Full press release...
► Artikel lesen
|29.07.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. ENTERS INTO JOINT VENTURE WITH AXA IM - REAL ASSETS BY SELLING 50% OF ITS PARIS SHOPPING CENTRE "PASSAGE DU HAVRE"
|Date: 29 July 2019
Release: Before opening of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Full press release...
► Artikel lesen
|23.07.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. TRANSACTIONS BUYBACK PROGRAMME
|Date: 23 July 2019
Release: After close of business Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Full press release...
► Artikel lesen
|15.07.
|Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: EUROCOMMERCIAL PROPERTIES N.V. TRANSACTIONS BUYBACK PROGRAMME
|Date: 15 July 2019
Release: After close of business of Euronext
Please open the following link to read the full report including annexes:
Attachment
Full press...
► Artikel lesen