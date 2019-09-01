KTM Industries: KTM Industries AG Group is Europe's leading manufacturer of "powered two-wheelers", producing in series all drive technologies, from combustion engines to electric motors. Under the umbrella of the KTM Industries-Group, upcoming brands such as "Husqvarna Motorcycles", "Husqvarna Bicycles" and "Raymon" and the component brand "WP", appear alongside the core brand "KTM"; these emerging brands are becoming increasingly important, especially considering the developments in the e-mobility sector. Therefore, the Executive Board of KTM Industries AG has taken the decision to rename the parent company of the group into PIERER Mobility AG - without naming a single brand - and thus to express the strong role of the majority shareholder in the name of the company. The Group ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...