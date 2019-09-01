Uniqa Insurance Group: Total premiums written (including the savings portion of unit- and index-linked life insurance) by the Uniqa Group, leading insurance group in its core markets of Austria and Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) went up slightly by 0.6 per cent to Euro 2,814.9 mn in the 1st half of 2019. Consolidated net profit (net profit for the period attributable to the shareholders of Uniqa Insurance Group AG) decreased by 5.9 per cent to Euro 105.6 mn. The average number of employees at the Uniqa Group decreased to 12,731 in the first six months of 2019 (January to June 2018: 12,876). For the 2019 financial year as a whole, Uniqa is expecting growth in property and casualty premiums of approximately 2 per cent and a rise in health insurance premiums of around 3 per cent. In ...

