Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 01.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 609 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: A0M23V ISIN: AT000000STR1 Ticker-Symbol: XD4 
Tradegate
30.08.19
18:03 Uhr
29,550 Euro
+0,450
+1,55 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STRABAG SE Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STRABAG SE 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
29,500
29,600
31.08.
29,450
29,550
30.08.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MARINOMED BIOTECH
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MARINOMED BIOTECH AG98,00+1,03 %
STRABAG SE29,550+1,55 %