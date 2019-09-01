Platinum is the last precious metal to join the bull market. This last week it broke out from its 3 year downtrend. We now start seeing the first signs of evidence for our Platinum Price Forecast 2019 to materialize. For any price target we have to turn our attention to the long term timeframes Let's revise what we said in our platinum forecast. Our platinum price forecast for 2019 is straightfoward. Once platinum rises above $900 for 3 consecutive months it will rise 32% to the $1190 level. This is our base case forecast for 2019. Let's see what start ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...