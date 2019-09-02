Solar power in the UK is not only popular for domestic use but also for churches, police and train stations, farms and bridges. It was only recently that the 1000th panel was installed on a school on behalf of the British government. The amount of solar power generated in London has become comparable to that of Madrid, which makes it an interesting option regardless of the climate. Moreover, this results in an enormous potential for creating new jobs.

Today is the day. The solar panels Jack has been dreaming of for such a long time are finally being installed on the roof of his house as well as a storage battery in the basement. This is a good opportunity for Jack to share a little bit more of his profound knowledge about solar energy with his niece.

Jack: Come on Lucy, while we're watching the experts installing more of the latest technology for our household, I will explain some more details to you regarding solar power. Our government has planned to have 2 million homes equipped with solar energy, 24000 commercial rooftops and 2000 solar farms by the end of 2020.

Lucy: Oh, this sounds like a lot and I always thought this wouldn't be possible with your kind of weather.

Jack: The UK is one of the largest markets in Europe and experts estimate that in this way around 50000 well-payed green jobs could be created by 2030 if we continue to put so much effort into it. Solar systems have made it possible that we have produced more electricity with renewables than with nuclear plants for the first time this year.

Lucy: That's a truly amazing achievement, I would say. But can you tell me, Uncle Jack, how is solar power actually generated? I understand that the energy which is radiated by the sun is turned into electricity, but how?

Jack: Well, I'll try to explain it in simple words. Solar panels are made up of photovoltaic cells. By the way, you also have these in calculators which you are more likely to be familiar with. The word »photovoltaic« means electricity from light, because photo means light and voltaic means electricity. These photovoltaic cells consist of semiconductors such as mostly silicon and transform the incoming sunlight into electricity. Inside the solar cells are thin semiconductor wafers which form electric fields that are positive on one side and negative on the other. When light strikes the cells, some of it is absorbed within the semiconductor material. This energy knocks electrons loose that will flow freely and thus create electricity which in turn can power light or a tool for example. And when you connect a number of solar cells to each other in an electrical circuit, mount them in frames, then you have photovoltaic modules.

Lucy: Why do you know so much about this subject?

Jack: Quite simply, because it's a major investment that you make when you have such solar panels installed. Therefore, it only makes sense to dive into the subject to see whether it's really worth the money and being a technician, I find it extremely interesting.

Lucy: But what happens to all the solar power that you don't use?

Jack: Good question, my dear. The peak time for solar power generation is in the middle of the day, when the sun is at its highest point. This, however, is also when most people are at work and can't use it and so the electricity ...

