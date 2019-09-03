Steep Discount on Shares of KushCo Holdings Inc After Recent PlungeThere's one thing the cannabis stock sell-off has accomplished: it has put excellent pot stocks like KushCo Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:KSHB) in an excellent trading range. In fact, Wall Street believes KSHB stock could double from its current level.As per usual, though, Wall Street is always a little too conservative. A more aggressive price forecast for KushCo stock would see it hit $12.50 over the next 12 months, a gain of approximately 230% from its current price.Why the enthusiasm for KushCo Holdings Inc? The company recently reported record second-quarter revenue.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...