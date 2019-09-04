This Nasdaq Pot Stock Deserves a LookIf you need a reminder of how volatile things can be in pot stock investing, just take a look at the stock chart of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY).Tilray Inc went public on July 19, 2018, marking the first cannabis company to complete an initial public offering (IPO) on the Nasdaq. Its IPO price was $17.00 per share but the stock soon skyrocketed. On September 19, 2018, TLRY stock reached an intraday high of $300.00, a number that's 1,664% higher than its IPO price.But as we know now, the U.S. stock market had a serious sell-off in the fourth quarter of 2018. Due to the massive rise in pot stocks prior to that, the sector.

