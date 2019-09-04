City Merchants High Yield Trust Ltd - Dividend Declaration

City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited

HEADLINE: 3rd Interim Dividend

The Directors of the Company are pleased to announce the 3rd interim dividend, in respect of the year ended 31 December 2019, of 2.5 pence per Ordinary share. This dividend will be paid on 20 October 2019, to shareholders on the register on 20 September 2019. The shares will be marked ex-dividend on 19 September 2019.

The Board continues to target total dividends of 10 pence for the current year.

Issued for and on behalf of City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited.

4 September 2019