Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 4, 2019) - Great Atlantic Resources (TSXV: GR) (FSE: PH01) has begun the 2019 exploration program at its 100% owned South Quarry Tungsten Property, located in Newfoundland. The property, located in east-central Newfoundland, with a paved road transecting the property, covers an area of 3,600 hectares.

The program, consisting of focused prospecting/rock geochemical sampling and ground geophysical surveys, is being conducted in high priority target areas.

The property hosts tungsten mineralization in multiple areas, including pegmatitic veins with high grade tungsten mineralization in its northern region of the property including at a quarry referred to as the South Quarry and an adjacent smaller quarry. The veins were first reported in the area of these quarries during the 1980s. Previous Great Atlantic grab samples from such veins exceeded 1% WO 3 .

Great Atlantic confirmed high-grade tungsten mineralization (scheelite) in veins in rubble and bedrock at the two quarries during 2015. Eleven rubble grab samples exceeded 5% WO 3 . A 20 centimetre long channel sample along a 15 centimetre wide vein in the small quarry returned 2.96% tungsten oxide, while a grab sample from a 0.25 meter wide vein in the South Quarry returned 11.94% tungsten oxide, which was verified by a qualified person.

Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, stated: "Mr. Martin and myself were an integral part of the initial Management team that advanced the Sisson Tungsten-Molybdenum Project in New Brunswick, an advanced stage project currently operated by Northcliff Resources Ltd. We understand the tungsten market and feel that the South Quarry Tungsten Property, although early stage, has the ear marks of being a significant asset for the company."

Great Atlantic is focused on the discovery and development of mineral assets in the resource-rich and sovereign risk-free realm of Atlantic Canada, one of the number one mining regions of the world. The company continues to grow utilizing a Project Generation model, with a special focus on the most critical elements on the planet that are prominent in Atlantic Canada, Antimony, Tungsten and Gold.

For more information, please visit the company's website www.greatatlanticresources.com, contact Christopher R. Anderson, President and CEO, at 604-488-3900.

