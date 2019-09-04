CPR Cell Phone Repair Expands Services with the Opening of a New Store in Joplin, MO

CPR Provides Fast, Affordable Repairs for Phones, Tablets, Laptops and Game Consoles

INDEPENDENCE, OH / ACCESSWIRE / September 4, 2019 / CPR Cell Phone Repair, the largest and fastest growing retail mobile device repair franchise network in North America, is pleased to announce the opening of a new store in Joplin, MO. The CPR franchise congratulates store owner Jared Whitehead and his team.

To learn more about CPR Cell Phone Repair Jopin, please visit: http://www.cellphonerepair.com/joplin-mo/.

"On behalf of CPR Corporate, I would like to welcome Jared to our network. With years of experience in the mobile device repair industry, we are confident that he and his team will provide the Joplin community with invaluable services," said Chris Jourdan, Director of Franchise Operations.

Located in the southwestern corner of Missouri, Joplin is in the center of the Four State Area, which includes Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, and Kansas. In the 19th century, Joplin became the hub of the region largely due to the successful mining of lead and zinc. Today, Joplin's top employers are Freeman Health System and Con-way truckload. The city is home to several museums, art galleries, and campgrounds. CPR Joplin is conveniently located in a shopping strip along South Main Street.

"I am excited to begin this new venture with the CPR network," said franchisee Jared Whitehead. "My team and I are looking forward to providing Joplin residents with fast and affordable repairs for their devices."

Jared currently resides in the Joplin area with his wife and family. When Jared isn't working, he enjoys boating and brewing beer. In the fall, people can catch Jared coaching pee wee football and cheering on the Dallas Cowboys. CPR Joplin offers fast and reliable repair services for cell phones, tablets, laptops, and more. To learn more about the services Jared and his CPR Joplin team offers, visit the store or contact them at the details provided below.

CPR Cell Phone Repair Joplin is located at:

512 S Main St

Suite 1A

Joplin, MO 64801

Please contact the store at 417-623-2355 or via email: repairs@cpr-joplin.com

Please visit the website: https://www.cellphonerepair.com/joplin-mo

About CPR Cell Phone Repair:

Founded in Orlando, Fla. in 1996, CPR Cell Phone Repair is the fastest growing wireless technology franchise in North America and operates over 800 locations internationally. As a pioneer and leader in the electronics repair industry, CPR offers same-day repair and refurbishing services for cell phones, laptops, gaming systems, digital music players, tablets, and other personal electronic devices. For four straight years, CPR was named in Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500 list. In 2019, CPR was ranked in the top 25 of the list and placed as the number one business for tech businesses franchises. For more information about CPR Cell Phone Repair and franchise opportunities, visit https://www.cellphonerepair.com/ or call 877-856-5101.

