Village Farms International Inc Poised to Become Top Canadian Supplier of Recreational Cannabis
Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) continues to be one of the best Canadian pot stocks, up 227% year-to-date. Fortunately for American investors, the company trades on the Nasdaq. Despite Village Farms stock's meteoric growth in 2019, it could still double by the end of the year.
Once a name associated with tomatoes, Village Farms International has transitioned into one of the largest seed-to-sale cannabis producers in North America, thanks in part to its huge greenhouse facilities in both Canada and the United States.
Village Farms just reported.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...
Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ:VFF) continues to be one of the best Canadian pot stocks, up 227% year-to-date. Fortunately for American investors, the company trades on the Nasdaq. Despite Village Farms stock's meteoric growth in 2019, it could still double by the end of the year.
Once a name associated with tomatoes, Village Farms International has transitioned into one of the largest seed-to-sale cannabis producers in North America, thanks in part to its huge greenhouse facilities in both Canada and the United States.
Village Farms just reported.
Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...