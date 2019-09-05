MediusFlow AP Automation for Microsoft D365 Business Central Now Available on AppSource

DEN BOSCH, Netherlands, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Medius, the leader in cloud-based AP invoice automation, is proud to announce that its best-of-breed accounts payable automation tool, MediusFlow, is now available on Microsoft AppSource for businesses using Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central.

AppSource is the premiere marketplace where enterprise users of Microsoft products can find software-as-a-service (SaaS) business apps from Microsoft and its partners. Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central is a cloud-based ERP system and the successor product to Microsoft Dynamics Navision (NAV).

Strengthened footprint in the Dynamics market

The MediusFlow AP automation solution is already used by hundreds of Microsoft Dynamics customers worldwide and has been available on AppSource for Microsoft Dynamics 365 for Finance and Operations users since 2017. Recently, MediusFlow was selected the 'Preferred Solution' for AP automation for this segment in the AppSource marketplace.

In order to be accepted as an offering on Microsoft's AppSource, the MediusFlow solution was again thoroughly vetted and approved by Microsoft to ensure a perfect match for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central users. This new inclusion on Microsoft AppSource marks another important milestone in the longstanding partnership with Microsoft and further strengthens MediusFlow's footprint in the Dynamics market.

"The inclusion of MediusFlow for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central on AppSource is a natural progression of our already well-established relationship with Microsoft and its customers," says Per Åkerberg, CEO of Medius. "Prospective customers can now easily browse and select the right tools for their business. The apps available on the marketplace are evaluated by Microsoft, making them the clear choice for Dynamics users."

Seamless integration to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central

The MediusFlow accounts payable automation solution leverages Microsoft's Azure cloud platform to serve customers worldwide with an easy-to-use, always-on solution. Integrated to Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central, MediusFlow allows customers to get up and running smoothly, and quickly reap the benefits of best-in-class AP automation.

As a best-of-breed solution, MediusFlow for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central goes beyond driving efficiency and time savings for customers. MediusFlow truly helps businesses gain control of their AP process and provide real-time access to the financial data that sits in the invoice process, in order to provide critical business insights and ultimately drive tangible bottom-line effects.

Learn more about MediusFlow for Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central here.