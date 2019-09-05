Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 5, 2019) - Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. (CSE: OSO) ("Osoyoos" or the "Company"), a cannabinoid-focused processing and extraction company, is pleased to announce that, further to its press release of September 4, 2019, it has been advised by the Canadian Securities Exchange that trading in its common shares will resume at the opening of business on September 6, 2019. The Company intends to continue executing on its core business plan, which is to build a leading cannabinoid processing and extraction platform to provide customizable and scalable extraction solutions for Canada's top Licensed Producers as well as developing Osoyoos' own branded product lines. Osoyoos is also actively seeking out suitable neighboring land to build a licensed outdoor cultivation facility in the Okanagan Valley. This opportunity would provide lower cost feedstock for the Company's production facility in an area known for both its fertile soil and positive weather attributes.

About Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.

Osoyoos Cannabis Inc. is focused on building a leading cannabinoid processing and extraction platform. Osoyoos is an applicant under the Cannabis Act (Canada) for a standard processing license for its 10,410 sq. ft. facility in Oliver, BC which is currently in the review stage. Once licensed, the Company plans to provide contract tolling extraction services, sale of bulk cannabinoid-oil and sale of other proprietary Osoyoos Cannabis-branded and white labeled products.

For further information, please contact:

Osoyoos Cannabis Inc.

Gerry Goldberg

Interim CEO

(416) 460-3000

ggoldberg@osoyooscannabis.com

DISCLAIMER & READER ADVISORY

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, this release contains forward-looking information relating to receipt of a standard processing license from Health Canada. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to the parties. The material factors and assumptions include regulatory and other third-party approvals; licensing and other risks associated with Cannabis Act (Canada) operations; the willingness of Licensed Producers to enter into extraction contracts with Osoyoos on acceptable terms or at all. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and the parties are not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

