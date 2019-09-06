NEX Exchange (NEXX) Withdrawal from NEX Exchange 06-Sep-2019 / 13:57 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following securities was withdrawn from NEX Exchange with effect from close of business 05/09/2019: Bruce Pubs plc 7.20% Secured Bonds due 31 March 2022 Symbol: PUB Isin: GB00BGK8WH66 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 19318 EQS News ID: 870027 End of Announcement EQS News Service

