Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 08.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Zur alten Webversion

WKN: 632305 ISIN: AT0000730007 Ticker-Symbol: AZ2 
Tradegate
06.09.19
18:26  Uhr
34,300 Euro
+0,640
+1,90 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
34,060
34,340
07.09.
34,140
34,280
06.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG34,300+1,90 %
KAPSCH TRAFFICCOM AG34,200+0,59 %
ZUMTOBEL GROUP AG6,9100,00 %