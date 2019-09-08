ATX up 0,84 per cent this week. News from Immofinanz, CA Immo, Zumtobel, Andritz, ams, Verbund, VIG, Sanochemia, Strabag, De Raj. The semi-annual review of the Austrian leading index ATX neither results in changes to the composition nor the free float factors. Verbund replaces Andritz in the ATX five. BSNgine weekly Spitout: The ATX up 0,84% to 2.935,72 points this week. Year-to-date the ATX is now at 6,92%. Up to now there were 88 days with a positive and 86 with a negative gain. From the year-high we are 11,08% away, from the low 6,92%. Statistically the best weekday so far 2019 is Friday with 0,26%, the weakest is Thursday with -0,21%. These are the best-performers this week: Andritz 6,74% in front of Zumtobel 4,64% and Kapsch TrafficCom 4,29%. And the following stocks performed ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...