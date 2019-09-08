Immofinanz: Stoxx Ltd., the operator of Deutsche Börse Group's index business and global provider of tradable index concepts, has announced the new composition of the Stoxx benchmarks, including the Stoxx Europe 600 Index. And here it comes on 23 September to a conversion in favor of Immofinanz. The stock will be included in the index as of 23 September. In addition to Immofinanz, the Dutch Altice Europe, the German CTS Eventim, the Belgian Elia System and Aedificia, as well as the Italian Nexi, the Swiss Allreal and the German Alstria will be added.Immofinanz: weekly performance: -0.79% CA Immo: Christof Altendorfer took over as Head of Investment Management for Germany at CA Immo on 1 September 2019, and was also appointed to the Management Board of CA Immo Deutschland GmbH. In ...

