VIG: Vienna Insurance Group (VIG) starts operating in Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland. A locally established team of VIG underwriters will be offering insurance solutions to corporate customers through brokers. Branch offices are planned in Stockholm, Copenhagen and Oslo, Finnish customers will be serviced within the framework of the freedom to provide services. Vienna Insurance Group's CEO, Elisabeth Stadler. "For the Vienna Insurance Group, the expansion of operations in Northern Europe means the targeted use of specific business opportunities in markets. However, we are still clearly committed to a strategy focused on Central and Eastern Europe, which has involved organic growth as well as the acquisition of existing insurers, or setting up new companies," ...

