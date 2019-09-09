American Battery Metals Corp.: American Battery Metals Corporation Issues Executive Summary for September 2019

INCLINE VILLAGE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2019 / American Battery Metals Corporation (OTCQB:ABML) (the "Company"), a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada, is pleased to provide an Executive Summary for shareholders for September 2019.



American Battery Metals Corporation: A Year in Review

2019 launched with preparations and execution on the company's geophysical and drilling programs, culminating with a successful first drill in April. The initial results and comprehensive analysis at depths down to 3,000 feet was positive, inspiring an ambitious drill program to include up to 20 holes over the next 12 months, with 3 more holes planned for Q4 2019.

Company Updates

American Battery Metals Corporation has been making waves in the marketplace the past few months as we articulate our vertical integration strategy: exploration and mining, extraction from brine technology, and a bold battery recycling plan. This multi pronged approach provides tangible solutions for an insatiable supply chain, and differentiates ABMC significantly from other industry players.

The private and public sectors are taking notice, and ABMC has been invited to participate in the U.S. Department of Energy's Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy's Vehicle Technologies Office RoundTable Discussion: Ensuring United States Domestic Battery Manufacturing Competitiveness in Golden, CO, on Sept. 25, 2019.

"We'll finish 2019 in a remarkably strong position, while laying the groundwork for an even more successful 2020," said CEO Doug Cole.

Company Overview

American Battery Metals Corporation is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metals project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

Currently trading on: OTCQB (ABML)

Shares Outstanding: 121,241,213

Shares Restricted: 58,660,000

(per OTC Markets, September 6, 2019)

930 Tahoe Blvd., Suite 802-16

Incline Village, NV, 89451

(775) 473-4744

American Battery Metals Corporation

American Battery Metals Corporation (www.batterymetals.com) (OTCQB:ABML) is a premier battery metal exploration and development company based in Nevada. The company is focused on its Railroad Valley battery metal project in Nevada with the goal of becoming a substantial domestic supplier of battery metals to the increasing electric vehicles and battery storage markets in America.

For more information, please visit: www.batterymetals.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, including those with respect to the expected project economics for Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), including estimates of life of mine, average production, cash costs, AISC, initial CAPEX, sustaining CAPEX, pre-tax IRR, pre-tax NPV, net cash flows and recovery rates, the impact of self-mining versus contract mining, the timing to obtain necessary permits, the submission of the project for final investment approval and the timing of initial gold production after investment approval and full financing, metallurgy and processing expectations, the mineral resource estimate, expectations regarding the ability to expand the mineral resource through future drilling, ongoing work to be conducted at the Western Nevada Basin (Railroad Valley), and the potential results of such efforts, the potential commissioning of a Pre-Feasibility study and the effects on timing of the project, are "forward-looking statements." Although the Company's management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2018. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

Contact Information

p775-473-4744

info@lithiumore.net

SOURCE: American Battery Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/558910/American-Battery-Metals-Corporation-Issues-Executive-Summary-for-September-2019