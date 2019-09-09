Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - September 9, 2019) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Winston Gold Corporation (OTCQB: WGMCF), a junior mining company focused on advancing high-grade, low cost mining opportunities into production. CEO, Murray Nye, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

To start the interview, Nye gave a brief about statement regarding the Company and its recent projects. Nye explained that the Company has previous ties to Montana in regards to mining projects and has returned to the Winston area to facilitate their next gold and silver project. He also shared that the state of Montana has proven to be cooperative and reasonable in terms of securing permitting for these projects, making it a favorable location.

Jolly then asked about the Company's recent press release detailing the appointment of Executive Chairman, Joseph Carrabba. Nye explained that Carrabba became involved with the Company in 2017 and has an extensive background in the management and operational side of the resource industry. Carrabba quickly became an investor after viewing the Winston Gold Project site and grew to become the Company's largest shareholder. Since then, Carrabba has been named the Company's Executive Chairman, adding further depth and experience to their board.

Nye then provided a project overview for the Company's Winston Gold Project located near Helena, Montana. Nye explained that the Company chose Montana for its reputation of high-grade deposits and quick permitting process, adding that this area has also been home to historic gold-producing mines. Nye further explained that the Company hit early success with this project by following previous reports of the area. Since then, the Company has strategically expanded on its drilling program for this project.

Jolly then asked about the potential of the Winston Gold Project. Nye shared that the Company estimates that this projects houses between 70,000-80,000 ounces of gold. Nye also explained that despite having drilled at the location for several years, the Company still has an abundance of resources left to drill. "We think by expanding the resource area, we can create a mining situation that could grow and perhaps create cash flow that would allow us to finance our activities going forward," stated Nye.

To close the interview, Nye explained that the Company needs to raise approximately $2 million to complete their test mining phase. "We're actively looking at that right now," explained Nye. However, the Company's recently secured private placement deal will allow them to begin the development of the portal, which will serve as the entrance to the tunnel between the two areas they are currently exploring within the project.

