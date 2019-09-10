Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2H5W8 ISIN: NL0012650360 Ticker-Symbol: RHF 
Tradegate
06.09.19
17:59 Uhr
46,940 Euro
-0,720
-1,51 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
RHI MAGNESITA NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RHI MAGNESITA NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,140
47,620
09:57
47,000
47,380
09:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
RHI MAGNESITA
RHI MAGNESITA NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RHI MAGNESITA NV46,940-1,51 %
WIENERBERGER AG21,480+0,47 %