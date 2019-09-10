Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 10, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce it has licensed its patent pending proprietary technology for extracting key chemical compounds from hemp to its wholly owned subsidiary Yield Botanicals to establish a CBD extraction business in the U.S.





Yield Botanicals is well positioned to capitalize on substantial growth in the CBD market. It's licensed patent pending technology shows early promise of significantly increasing the yield of valuable chemical compounds per kilogram of hemp root input during the extraction process, as tested by an independent lab. Yield Botanicals intends to use the same technology as part of the CBD extraction process to increase the yield of CBD from hemp. It also intends to conduct research and development using the technology to create a water soluble CBD for beverages and to create a CBD nano-emulsion to enhance transdermal bioavailability of topical products. Yield Botanicals also intends to conduct further research regarding a non toxic plant based surfactant it has identified to enable creation of clean CBD products.

Yield Botanicals intends to do a capital raise to set up a CBD extraction facility in Oregon, U.S., where Yield Growth has existing partnerships and a distribution network. Yield Botanicals will supply Yield Growth's umbrella of brands with high-quality full spectrum and terpene rich CBD distillate. Yield Botanicals also intends to supply other brands, including licensed brands obtaining white label manufacturing services from Yield Growth.

The new dedicated CBD extraction business will benefit Yield Growth, whose umbrella of product brands require a steady supply of quality CBD. Together the companies will create a robust CBD supply, product branding and distribution network.

According to the Brightfield Group, the legal U.S. CBD market is expected to grow from $618 million in 2018 to $23.7 billion by 2023. However, the current market is highly fragmented, indicating an opportunity for new brands. In 2019, 1% of companies had sales above $40 million or were sold in more than 1,000 stores, and 93% of companies had sales of less than $1 million or were sold in less than 100 stores.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. develops, manufactures and distributes hemp and cannabis infused product brands Urban Juve and Wright & Well and has a catalogue of over 200 wellness and beauty formulas. It intends to disrupt the international wellness market, which is a $4.2 trillion global economy, according to the Global Wellness Institute, by connecting ancient healing with modern science and technology. Its management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Yield Growth serves mainstream luxury consumers who seek sophisticated wellness products. Its flagship consumer brand, Urban Juve, has proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology and has 12 patents pending. Yield Growth is building sophisticated international distribution channels and has multiple revenue streams including services, licensing and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking information and statements (collectively, "forward looking statements") under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates, forecasts, beliefs and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties and factors include, but are not limited to: risks related to the development, testing, licensing, intellectual property protection, and sale of, and demand for, Urban Juve, Wright & Well and UJ Beverages products, general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, delay or failure to receive board or regulatory approvals where applicable, and the state of the capital markets. Yield Growth cautions readers not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements provided by Yield Growth, as such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future results or performance and actual results may differ materially. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and Yield Growth expressly disclaims any obligation to update or alter statements containing any forward-looking information, or the factors or assumptions underlying them, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

