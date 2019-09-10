Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 632305 ISIN: AT0000730007 Ticker-Symbol: AZ2 
Tradegate
10.09.19
11:15 Uhr
35,100 Euro
+0,240
+0,69 %
Branche
Maschinenbau
Aktienmarkt
ATX
1-Jahres-Chart
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,100
35,240
11:23
35,120
35,200
11:23
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ANDRITZ
ANDRITZ AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ANDRITZ AG35,100+0,69 %
BALLARD POWER SYSTEMS INC4,650+0,85 %
PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC95,44+0,23 %