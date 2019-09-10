Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals Announces the Appointment of Three Independent Directors

MALVERN, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 10, 2019 / Virpax Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax") a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products for pain management, is pleased to announce the appointment of three independent directors: Eric Floyd, PhD, Jerrold Sendrow, CFP and Thani Jambulingam, PhD, at their Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders held on Monday, September 9, 2019 at the offices of Lowenstein Sandler LLP, 1251 Avenue of the Americas, New York, NY.

Eric Floyd, PhD serves as the Chairman of the Scientific and Technology Committee for Virpax. Dr. Floyd is currently the Chief Regulatory Officer at Neurogene Inc. Most recently, he was Senior Vice President, Regulatory Affairs, for Axovant Sciences, Chief Scientific Officer at Dohmen Life Science Services, Inc., and Senior Vice President, US Regulatory Affairs and Clinical Quality Compliance at Lundbeck Inc.

Jerrold Sendrow, CFP serves as the head of the Audit Committee for Virpax. Mr. Sendrow has been a Certified Financial Planner since 1986. He has more than 35 years of experience as Chief Financial Officer and Director in companies with revenues above $500 million. Mr. Sendrow has been an accountant in the audit departments of Touche Ross & Co. and Peat Marwick Mitchell & Co.

Thani Jambulingam, PhD oversees the Corporate Governance Committee for Virpax. He has also served as a consultant to senior leadership and brand teams within several small, mid and large pharmaceutical and healthcare firms including Alkermes, Abbott, Astra Zeneca, Lancaster General, Merck, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer, Solvay and Procter & Gamble. Dr. Jambulingam is a Pfizer Fellow and Professor in the Department of Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Marketing at St. Joseph's University, Erivan K. Haub School of Business in Philadelphia.

"Since our inception, our directors and executive team have provided strategic input on the acquisition of Virpax's pipeline of non-addictive products being developed to manage acute musculoskeletal pain, post-operative pain, chronic pain, and severe opioid-related side-effects," said Anthony P. Mack, Chairman and CEO of Virpax.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals:

Virpax develops New Chemical Entities, New Molecular Entities and 505(b)(2)s for pain management using patented cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet market requirements, enhance patient compliance and quality of life, all while creating value for its investors and partners. The company is focused on becoming a global leader in non-opioid pain management by developing and delivering innovative pharmaceutical products to its customers. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

