Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Dienstag, 10.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 930290 ISIN: CH0011108872 Ticker-Symbol: M1H 
Lang & Schwarz
10.09.19
18:51 Uhr
257,00 Euro
+0,25
+0,10 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MOBIMO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MOBIMO HOLDING AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
252,50
261,50
18:52
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
MOBIMO
MOBIMO HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
MOBIMO HOLDING AG257,00+0,10 %