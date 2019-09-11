Basware (Nasdaq: BAS1V), the global leader in networked source-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services, has implemented a P2P SaaS solution for INNIO. INNIO, headquartered in Austria, is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression.

The three-year agreement includes cloud-based P2P Basware Invoice Automation, Vault, PDF for receiving, Scan Capture and Basware Customer Service Manager. The current implementation covers Europe, the USA and Canada.

"The Basware team is truly excited to start the cooperation with INNIO. I know our always-on, easy-to-use solution will support their digitalization strategy and is a perfect fit for their requirements," said Margit Tschauner, Key Account Manager at Basware.

"We chose Basware because they have the best invoice automation solution in the industry. We expect great improvements from replacing our current diverse solutions for single invoice automation system," said Sergey Kukushkin, Sourcing Finance Leader at INNIO.

Basware offers an advanced P2P platform, which is intuitive and easy to use, supports true e-transactions, and ensures a high degree of auto-matching of received invoices against approved purchase orders.

About Basware

Basware offers the largest open business network in the world and is the global leader in providing networked purchase-to-pay solutions, e-invoicing and innovative financing services. Our technology empowers organizations with 100% spend visibility by enabling the capture of all financial data across procurement, finance, accounts payable and accounts receivable functions. Basware is a global company doing business in more than 100 countries and is traded on the Helsinki exchange (BAS1V: HE). More information about Basware is available at Basware.com

About INNIO:

INNIO is a leading solutions provider of gas engines, power equipment, a digital platform and related services for power generation and gas compression at or near the point of use. With our Jenbacher and Waukesha product brands, INNIO pushes beyond the possible and looks boldly toward tomorrow. Our diverse portfolio of reliable, economical and sustainable industrial gas engines generates 200 kW to 10 MW of power for numerous industries globally. We can provide life cycle support to the more than 48,000 delivered gas engines worldwide. And, backed by our service network in more than 100 countries, INNIO connects with you locally for rapid response to your service needs.

Headquartered in Jenbach, Austria, the business also has primary operations in Welland, Ontario, Canada, and Waukesha, Wisconsin, US. For more information, visit the company's website at www.innio.com.

