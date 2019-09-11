Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AAD1 ISIN: US01643A2078  Ticker-Symbol: AWJA 
Stuttgart
11.09.19
11:05 Uhr
1,800 Euro
-0,214
-10,63 %
Branche
Getränke/Tabak
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC1,800-10,63 %