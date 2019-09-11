Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Mittwoch, 11.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 611 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 899027 ISIN: CA6837151068 Ticker-Symbol: OTX 
Tradegate
09.09.19
21:16 Uhr
37,260 Euro
-0,400
-1,06 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
S&P/TSX 60
1-Jahres-Chart
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
36,980
37,530
14:15
37,020
37,565
14:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
OPEN TEXT
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
OPEN TEXT CORPORATION37,260-1,06 %