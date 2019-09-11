PharmaCielo Ltd Poised for Massive Gains In 2020PharmaCielo Ltd (OTCMKTS:PHCEF, CVE:PCLO) is one of the few, but increasing number of, cannabis producers that focuses on operations in Colombia. What sets PharmaCielo apart from the competition though, is its massive size and number of licenses.Most investors have never heard of this Toronto-based, probably because its stock only began trading in late January of this year. And like the broader cannabis industry, PharmaCielo stock has been under pressure, which doesn't make for the most compelling story.But investors need to ignore the white noise and look at PharmaCielo's fundamentals. The company's.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...