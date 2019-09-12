Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - The Yield Growth Corp. (CSE: BOSS) (OTCQB: BOSQF) (FSE: YG3) is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with Peak Performance Products Inc., who will act as the wholesale distributor for Yield's Urban Juve hemp products within the health retail channel across Canada.





Peak Performance has more than 20 years' experience representing global health and wellness brands in the Canadian marketplace. They provide the highest quality natural health products to reputable retailers across Canada, with access to a network of more than 3,500 brick-and-mortar and online retailers, in multiple channels, nationwide.

The agreement grants Peak Performance rights to distribute and sell Urban Juve products at wholesale to health retailers across Canada. Peak Performance will actively promote the sale and distribution of the Urban Juve product line across Canada. They will maintain a complete line of products on hand to ensure prompt service of all retailers. The agreement was signed September 9, 2019 and has a two year term.

In addition to ongoing marketing efforts, Peak Performance also will feature Urban Juve products at their booth at the Canadian Health Food Association trade show in Toronto on September 14th and 15th. This event is Canada's largest trade show dedicated to natural health, specialty and organic products, and the Peak Performance booth will showcase Urban Juve samples, demonstrations and product knowledge to local and international attendees.

"Peak Performance is a top distributor in Canada and has successfully worked with the health and wellness industry for more than twenty years," says Sandi Lesueur, President of Urban Juve. "They've chosen to distribute Urban Juve products because of their uniqueness: our Ayurveda-inspired, hemp-infused products are unlike anything on the market. We are a quality, unisex brand millennials relate to and baby boomers describe as an affordable-luxury line. Our booth is always the busiest when participating at trade-shows. I expect the same at this weekend's CHFA event."

Beauty innovation awards says that consumer spending is projected to reach $758 billion in sales for the total beauty market by 2024. Urban Juve is making progress in this market with distribution agreements recently signed in Canada, Columbia, Brazil, Greece and Cypress giving the brand access to over 12,000 retail stores.

About The Yield Growth Corp.

The Yield Growth Corp. is disrupting the $4.2 trillion-dollar global wellness market by harnessing the power of hemp- and cannabis-infused products. The Yield Growth management team has deep experience with global brands including Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, M·A·C Cosmetics, Skechers, Best Buy, Aritzia, Coca-Cola and Pepsi Corporation. Its consumer brand, Urban Juve, has signed over 110 retail locations to sell its products in North America and is now launching e-commerce sales in China through Wechat. Urban Juve has signed a sales and marketing alliance with the world's largest online beauty community, ipsy, and Urban Juve products will be included in ipsy Glam Bags. Yield's THC line of Wright & Well products are launching next month in Oregon through an established distributor with a 400 cannabis retail store network.

Through its subsidiaries, Yield Growth has developed over 200 cannabis beauty, wellness, and beverage formulas for commercialization. A key ingredient in many of these products is Urvan Juve's hemp root oil, created using Urban Juve's proprietary, patent-pending extraction technology. Yield Growth is in revenue through multiple streams including licensing, services and product sales.

For more information about Yield Growth, visit www.yieldgrowth.com or follow @yieldgrowth on Instagram. Visit www.urbanjuve.com and findyourjuve across social platforms to learn, engage and shop.

