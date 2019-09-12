NEX Exchange (NEXX) Admission of Security to Trading 12-Sep-2019 / 08:51 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following security was admitted to trading on the NEX Exchange Growth Market with effect from 08:00, 12/09/2019 Name of Issuer: WORLD HIGH LIFE PLC Common Shares of 1.0p ISIN: GB00BK777P75 Symbol: LIFE EMS: 1,000 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Tel: 020 7858 1655 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 19918 EQS News ID: 872629 End of Announcement EQS News Service

