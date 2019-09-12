Adam Resources & Energy: Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. to Present at The Fall Investor Summit in New York City

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 11, 2019 / Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. (NYSE AMERICAN:AE) ("Adams" or the "Company"), a company engaged in crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk, announced today that Townes Pressler, Executive Chairman, Kevin Roycraft, President of Service Transport Company and Interim President of GulfMark Energy, and Tracy Ohmart, Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting at this year's Fall Investor Summit on Monday, September 16th at 11:00AM EDT, in New York City.

A webcast of the presentation will be available at the Investor Relations page of the Company's website at https://www.adamsresources.com/annual-reports-presentations/. The webcast and presentation will be archived on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Adams Resources & Energy, Inc.

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. is primarily engaged in the business of crude oil marketing, transportation and storage and tank truck transportation of liquid chemicals and dry bulk through its two subsidiaries, GulfMark Energy, Inc. and Service Transport Company, respectively. For more information, visit www.adamsresources.com.

About the Investor Summit

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors.

The Fall Investor Summit will take place in New York City at the Essex House on September 16th-17th, 2019, featuring 160 companies and over 1,000 institutional and retail investors.

FOR MORE INFORMATION



Please visit: www.microcapconf.com

Or, contact Ashley Allard at ashley@microcapconf.com

For Adams:



Tracy E. Ohmart

EVP, Chief Financial Officer

tohmart@adamsresources.com

(713) 881-3609

SOURCE: Adam Resources & Energy

