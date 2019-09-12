American Software, Inc. Looks Even Stronger in 2020American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) has been having a great year, with the AMSWA stock price being up more than 10% year-over-year and up 50% year-to-date. And its future looks even brighter.American Software has successfully transitioned into a cloud-based company, recently reporting strong revenue growth in key areas, welcoming a number of new customers, and expanding its relationships with existing customers.That's just the kind of sentiment to drive American Software stock high.AMSWA Stock OverviewAmerican Software, Inc. develops and markets supply chain management and enterprise.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...