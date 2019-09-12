Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 12, 2019) - The Wonderfilm Media Corporation (TSXV: WNDR) (OTC: WDRFF), ("Wonderfilm" or the "Company"), a leading entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, United States and Vancouver, Canada, announced today that it has acquired the remake rights to the hit 2014 Swedish Film, 10,000 Timmar (Hours). Wonderfilm, alongside TAUBLIEB Films, will develop, finance and produce the remake as a theatrical feature.

The original Swedish film follows Erik, an "ordinary guy," who when he hits the lottery, quits his job to pursue his dream of becoming a pro soccer player by devoting 10,000 hours to training, despite being 34 years old.

"10,000 Hours is a lighthearted, fun ride, yet really grabs at your heart as the film explores the triumphs of the human spirit when driven and focused," said Wonderfilm's Bret Saxon.

International film remakes have had a successful track record at the box office in the past. The most recent adaptation was this year's The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston bringing in $122.8M. The last successful Swedish remake was The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011) which grossed $102.5M.

Wonderfilm's founding partner Jeff Bowler says, "We are always looking for an edge, or something special and unique. This film is both. Our company is a global company and we are excited to use our reach to adapt this Swedish film into a globally commercial film with themes that transcend geography."

Wonderfilm was introduced to the project by an American soccer player playing professionally in Sweden, Zev Taublieb, who plays for Ataasverg FC. Zev, also a development and production executive for TAUBLIEB Films, was instrumental in helping Wonderfilm and TAUBLIEB Films acquire the remake rights.

Jeff Bowler and Bret Saxon will produce for Wonderfilm. Paul Taublieb and Susan Cooper, along with Zev Taublieb, will produce for TAUBLIEB Films. Bowler and Taublieb have partnered before, on the Josh Brolin narrated, Emmy Award winning documentary "Unchained" for Netflix. TAUBLIEB Films also produced the Channing Tatum hit film, "The Vow." The producers are currently meeting with writers and directors.

About TAUBLIEB Films

Based in Malibu, CA, TAUBLIEB Films is an award-winning production company and creative agency whose work includes theatrical films and feature documentaries, televisions series and shows, viral videos and :30 commercials. Productions include the Emmy Award-winning Netflix Documentary "UNCHAINED: the Untold Story of Freestyle Motocross" (written, produced and directed by Paul Taublieb, Susan Cooper executive producer), the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30 for 30 documentary, "Hawaiian: The Legend of Eddie Aikau," the theatrical film, "The Vow" ($200 million worldwide gross), the feature documentary, "FASTEST" about MotoGP racing, television shows and series like "Big Wave Hellmen," "X Games," "Monza Rally," and "World of X Games," and numerous viral videos with multi-million views starring Rob Dyrdek, Wee Man and the 20 million-plus viewed "Abuelo Memo" soccer spoof, along with videos for other global brands, and serving as the branded content agency for Monster Energy Drink.

About Wonderfilm Media



Wonderfilm is a leading publicly traded (TSX Venture Exchange) entertainment company with offices in Beverly Hills, Vancouver, Canada and Seoul, South Korea. Wonderfilm's main business is the production of high-quality feature films and episodic television that offer international appeal through the Company's guiding philosophy of bringing new financing solutions to an entertainment industry increasingly looking for funding and co-production alternatives. Wonderfilm was founded by Jeff Bowler, Bret Saxon, Dan Grodnik and Kirk Shaw. Wonderfilm is a producer and distributor only for the projects disclosed. The legal ownership of movie productions is held in a special purpose legal entity held at arm's length to the Company to facilitate for the qualification of various levels of domestic and foreign government tax credit incentives that are customary in the film and production business.



