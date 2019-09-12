Fastbase Inc. Engage Accounting Firm to become OTC-current

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 12, 2019 / Fastbase Inc. (OTC PINK:FBSE) ("the Company") announces that it has engaged Blue Chip Accounting, LLC

Certified Public Accountants, as its independent auditors, to conduct an annual audit of the Company's financial statements and review each of our quarterly financial statements.



Blue Chip Accounting has begun its contracted work which consists of auditing the company's financial statements from 2017 up to Q2 2019. This audit is required for the company to become OTC current in its filings and facilitate trading of its stock.



CEO Rasmus Refer commented, "Engaging Blue Chip Accounting is an essential benchmark the company has completed. I look forward to providing updates to shareholders about the company's progress in completing the financial statements and the process of being current on OTC filings."



Blue Chip Accounting specializes in the filings and needs of public companies and provides high quality, cost-effective and timely services and have considerable experience and knowledge of reverse mergers.

About Fastbase Inc.

Combining our proprietary business database with web traffic data from almost 1 million websites, Fastbase brings to light invaluable website visitor information for leading companies and blue-chip brands globally.

Fastbase is analyzing a constantly growing number of 6-8 billion website visitors each month, revealing the search keywords/phrases used and listing businesses that are visiting the website monthly. Fastbase is transforming traditional web analytics data into actionable knowledge and identification of web traffic.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements made in this press release are forward-looking and are made according to the Safe Harbor provisions of the Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: general business conditions; risks of managing growth; governmental regulatory risks; technology development risks; schedule slippage risks; and political and other business risks. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this.

