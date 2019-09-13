Fastbase Inc. Shareholder and Investor Update for Q3 2019

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2019 / Fastbase is now quoted on the OTC Stock market in New York with ticker code FBSE. We are currently in the process of submitting the latest documents, including audited annual reports, to the OTC stock market, after which Fastbase will be a fully approved public listed company.

The next step is an uplisting on OTC QB which will pave the way for a potential listing on Nasdaq or NYSE next year in 2020, in line with our financial strategy and global expansion.

When Fastbase is uplisted to OTC QB, we will start a Fastbase Investor Roadshow. We will hold the Roadshows together with our financial advisor Maxim Group LLC to introduce and promote stocks in the company to a range of potential investors. Several investment companies and Family Trust Funds which have already shown a high level of interest in investing in Fastbase as we are uplisted to OTC QB.

Based on industry forecasts for "big data, web analytics, and lead generation" and the very high growth of Fastbase users, a significant increase in the share price from the current market valuation of USD 500M (USD 5 per share) is anticipated within the next 4-5 months.

Establishment of an Office in Weymouth, England

On September 1st we set up a new sales office in the historic town of Weymouth, England and appointed Stephen Hingley as Sales Manager. Stephen comes with extensive experience in selling software solutions and most recently has been employed by LeadForensics, a competitor to Fastbase web leads product.

Fastbase Management Team

We welcome Ida Mira, Global Project Manager to our Danish office who joins us from KPMG. Ida Mira will head product development and strategic partnerships worldwide. We are also pleased to announce that Paul Quintal, Chief Commercial Officer at Pentius, Inc has just joined the Fastbase Advisory Board.

As well as Paul, the Advisory Board members are Kevin Rodgers (ex-Googler, Head of Global B2B Sales.) and Volker Glaesel, Managing Director & Partner of Reply Inc.

Country Agents / Resellers

Next week, 3 new Country Agent Agreements will be signed for Africa, Estonia, and Brazil respectively. The goal is to have country agents and resellers of Fastbase solutions in 65 countries by the end of 2020.

Product Development and Global Rollout

A major improvement is being developed for our extension to Google Analytics which we expect to launch by the end of December when a planned global joint-marketing campaign will be launched with Google Ads specialists from Google Inc.

Several new powerful lead generation products are being launched by Fastbase during October. The products are currently in beta testing and include EmailFinder, Business Leads Navigator and InMarket Leads.

Significant Growth of Sign Up

In January of this year, Fastbase became the official publisher of Google Analytics' largest extension - now analyzing an enormous 8-10 billion website visitors per month, providing leads and web analytics to over 1 million companies and top brands from 130 countries.

New signups and customers continue to flow in daily. From as recently as August 1, 2019, there are 9,620 new companies signed up for the Fastbase WebLeads tool, setting another record as one of the fastest-growing B2B SaaS companies in the world.

Rasmus Refer, President

Fastbase Inc. (OTC:FBSE)

140 Broadway, 46th Floor 10005 New York United States.

Phone: +1-800 490 7454

www.fastbase.com

Fastbase Inc. (Denmark)

Gamle Carlsberg Vej 16 DK-2500 Valby.

Phone +45 - 212 400 40

