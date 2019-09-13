Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AFJK ISIN: CA05337L1067 Ticker-Symbol: OU5 
Tradegate
13.09.19
15:30 Uhr
0,039 Euro
-0,003
-6,52 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,032
0,042
15:45
0,033
0,039
15:30
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AVALON ADVANCED MATERIALS INC0,039-6,52 %