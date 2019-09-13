Royal KPN N.V. Royal KPN N.V. Press Release: KPN EGM to inform about Dominique Leroy as new CEO 13-Sep-2019 / 17:45 CET/CEST Today, Royal KPN N.V. ("KPN") has published the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders ("EGM"), to be held at KPN's headquarters in Rotterdam on Monday 28 October 2019. The meeting is scheduled to inform shareholders about the intended appointment of Mrs. Dominique Leroy as Member and Chairman of the Board of Management of KPN in the role of Chief Executive Officer as per 1 December 2019. The intention to appoint Mrs. Leroy as successor of Maximo Ibarra was made public through a press release [1] on 5 September 2019. For further information, please visit our website: ir.kpn.com [2]. *For more information:* KPN Royal Dutch Telecom Investor Relations Wilhelminakade 123 3072 AP Rotterdam Tel: +31 (0)70 4460986 E-mail: ir@kpn.com Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. End of Announcement - EQS News Service 873615 13-Sep-2019 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=04b51106d5be653a7d2b9ee102fb34a4&application_id=873615&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d53e4d4b6a7dca859e052aa18bad79d6&application_id=873615&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 13, 2019 11:45 ET (15:45 GMT)