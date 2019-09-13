Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 13.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 890963 ISIN: NL0000009082 Ticker-Symbol: KPN 
Tradegate
13.09.19
18:39 Uhr
2,736 Euro
-0,030
-1,08 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
EURONEXT-100
AEX
1-Jahres-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,716
2,751
18:41
2,716
2,735
18:41
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
KPN
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
KONINKLIJKE KPN NV2,736-1,08 %