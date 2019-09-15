Frequentis: Frequentis is supplying an integrated control centre solution for the maritime control centre in Aasiaat in southwest Greenland to Tele Greenland, the largest postal and telecommunications provider in Greenland which has as its main pillar the coastal radio service, as well as emergency communication and commercial ship radio services. The scope of supply also includes a recording and monitoring system as well as the training of Tele Greenland employees. In addition, a contract for long-term technical system support was signed. The control centre is designed in accordance with the latest ergonomic methods and shortens the time needed to rescue shipwrecked persons with the special Frequentis software system.Frequentis: weekly performance: 4.93% voestalpine: The Management ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...