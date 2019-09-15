Vienna Airport: Flughafen Wien AG continued to show strong growth. In August 2019, the total number of passengers handled by the Flughafen Wien Group (Vienna Airport, Malta Airport and Kosice Airport) rose by 12.0% to 4.1 million travellers. The accumulated passenger volume in the period January to August 2019 was up 17.6% to 26.3 million. Vienna Airport once again registered a substantial increase in passenger volume of 20.9% to 21.0 million in the first eight months of the year.Flughafen Wien: weekly performance: 0.39% Raiffeisen Bank International: Raiffeisen Bank International AG (RBI) has announced that with the expiry of Martin Gru¨ll's mandate in February 2020, RBI's Management Board will be reduced to six from seven members. The mandate of Chief Risk Officer Hannes ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...