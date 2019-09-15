Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Sonntag, 15.09.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 610 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AMK9 ISIN: AT00000VIE62 Ticker-Symbol: FLW1 
Tradegate
13.09.19
15:50 Uhr
38,500 Euro
+0,150
+0,39 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
38,400
38,650
13.09.
38,550
38,650
13.09.
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
FLUGHAFEN WIEN
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
FLUGHAFEN WIEN AG38,500+0,39 %
RAIFFEISEN BANK INTERNATIONAL AG21,980+2,57 %